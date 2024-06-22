Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.62. 399,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.