Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

NFLX traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $686.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,729. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.78. The company has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

