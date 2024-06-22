Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 343,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.