Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.31. 5,677,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

