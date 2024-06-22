Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

