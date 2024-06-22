Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 2,803,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

