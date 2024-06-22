Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.85. 4,944,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $451.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.