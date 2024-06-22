Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Price Target at C$34.69

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

JWEL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JWEL opened at C$27.64 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

