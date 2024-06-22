Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

