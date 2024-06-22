Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $1,036.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,036.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $954.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.42. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.