American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Up 0.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

