Aerodrome Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.95 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $24.95 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,582,990.12278414 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.68644901 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $24,024,470.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

