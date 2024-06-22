Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $286.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.75.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI stock opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.28. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.