624 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $342.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.65. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

