41,688 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 72,560,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,830,477. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.