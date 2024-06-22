2,159 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,158 shares of company stock worth $86,182,160. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

COIN stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.86. 11,374,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

