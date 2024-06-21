XDC Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $500.84 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $500.84 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,923,016,932 coins and its circulating supply is 14,903,997,699 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

