WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
