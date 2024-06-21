WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WPP by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in WPP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 383,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in WPP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.