Woodbois (LON:WBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 38599855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).
Woodbois Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.74.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.
