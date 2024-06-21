William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kadant Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KAI opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

