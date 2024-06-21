Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $151.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. Westlake has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

