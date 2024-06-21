Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.67. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 118,264 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,952 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

