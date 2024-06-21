Wedmont Private Capital Buys 6,020 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.77. 8,416,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,016,584. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $440.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

