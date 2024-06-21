Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 662 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 155.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 944,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,683. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

