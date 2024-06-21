Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $39.41 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and $2.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,056,797 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

