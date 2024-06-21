Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $40.06 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.06 million and $2.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00042792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,056,525 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

