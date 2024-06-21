Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 590,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

