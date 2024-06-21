Walker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 222,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average is $176.30. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

