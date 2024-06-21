Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $138.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.73.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

