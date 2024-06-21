Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Visionary Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GV opened at $2.38 on Monday. Visionary has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

