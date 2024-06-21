Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 23.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

