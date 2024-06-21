Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $13,375.77 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00599456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00114112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00263163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00068332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,648,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

