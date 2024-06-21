Verasity Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and $6.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001504 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

