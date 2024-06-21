Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$99.72 and last traded at C$99.90. 92,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 45,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.32.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.06.
