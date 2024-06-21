Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average is $249.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.