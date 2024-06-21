Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,465.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The stock has a market cap of $828.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $113.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

