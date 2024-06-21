Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,001. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
