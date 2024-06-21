Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,001. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.