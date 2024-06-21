Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,751,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. 308,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.