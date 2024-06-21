Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lessened by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.28. 105,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $252.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

