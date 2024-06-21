Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,420. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

