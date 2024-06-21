Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.80. 1,353,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

