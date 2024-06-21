Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.19. 22,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,388. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

