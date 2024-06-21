Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,610 shares of company stock worth $5,455,273. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

