Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KROS opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.