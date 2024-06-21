Truist Financial Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $10.10

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $430,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

