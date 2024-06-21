Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Cut by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. 266,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

