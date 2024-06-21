Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 38,070 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,625% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,022 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

