TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
See Also
