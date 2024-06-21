TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

