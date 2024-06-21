The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $84,318.30 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 88.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

