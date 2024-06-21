The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

